Briefly Noted: Fairway City Council narrowly rejects proposed mask order

Fairway City Council narrowly rejects proposed mask order

The Fairway City Council earlier this month narrowly rejected a proposed mask order similar in scope to mandates currently in place in neighboring cities Prairie Village and Roeland Park.

At the council’s meeting on Sept. 13, a motion to direct city staff to draft a mask order failed after the city council split 4-4 and Mayor Melanie Hepperly cast the tie-breaking vote against the measure.

Ward 4 Councilmember Jenna Brofsky urged the council to adopt a mask order governing most indoor settings accessible to the public, including restaurants like First Watch and the Fairway Creamery.

She noted that transmission of COVID-19 in the Kansas City metro is still high and nearly all young children remain unvaccinated.

“I want to make sure we’re being safe as a city,” she said. “It’s important we do the things we need to to do. We need to step up.”

Ward 3 Councilmember David Watkins said he didn’t believe a broader mandate was necessary because he sees most Fairway residents wearing masks in public already, by their own choice.

“I have a great degree of confidence in our citizens to make good decisions,” he said. “I’m leery of mandating anything.”

Voting for the mask order were Brofsky, along with councilmembers Tom Cotter, Kelly-Ann Buszek and Tanya Keys.

Voting against the order were councilmembers Dan Bailey, Joseph Levin, Jason Rogers and Watkins, with Hepperly casting the tie-breaking “no” vote.

Portion of Mill Creek Streamway Park closing Sept. 28-29 for pipework

A section of the trail will be closed Sept. 28-29 to allow the replacement of a pipe under a portion of the Gary L. Haller Trail in the Mill Creek Streamway Park behind the Mid-America Sports Complex.

The section of trail between the Barker Road Access Point at 5946 Barker Road and the access point at 19425 Wilder Drive will be closed for both days. Completion of this work is dependent upon favorable weather, and could be extended by inclement conditions, according to Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

NEJC cities to host community shredding, eCycle event Sept. 25

Several NEJC cities are hosting a shredding and eCycle event on Saturday, Sept. 25.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., ProShred truck will be at 4350 Shawnee Mission Parkway ready to take confidential items. The maximum is 10 file storage boxes per resident. Electronics can also be recycled at this event, though a small fee will be associated with CRT monitors and TVs.

Residents of Fairway, Mission Hills, Mission Woods, Mission, Roeland Park, Westwood and Westwood Hills can participate in this event. Proof of residency is required, such as a driver’s license or utility bill.