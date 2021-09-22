Briefly Noted: Overland Park repeals pit bull ban, Leawood now only city in metro with breed restrictions

Overland Park City Council unanimously approves repealing pit bull ban

The Overland Park City Council on Monday night unanimously approved removing breed-specific language from city code, effectively repealing the city’s 15-year-old ban on pit bulls.

Animal welfare groups applauded the move.

Critics of the old city code, which specifically barred certain breeds of dogs associated with the catch-all term “pit bull,” unfairly maligned the breeds and their owners.

“Now [Overland Park] families can own the pet of their choosing, allowing more animals to be adopted from shelters and find their forever home,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, a national nonprofit animal rescue group, in an emailed statement Tuesday.

The ordinance, which appeared on the council’s consent agenda Monday, makes a suite of other modifications to city code governing pets, including implementing a new fee schedule aimed at rewarding spaying and microchipping pets.

Leawood now remains the only city in the Kansas City metro with a pit bull ban on its books.

Prairie Village to consider installing electric vehicle charging station near skate park

The city of Prairie Village on Monday discussed installing an electric vehicle charging station near the newly renovated skate park.

Currently, there are two electric vehicle charging stations at the new public works building, 3535 Somerset Drive. The new stations would take up four parking spaces near the Harmon Park skate park, 7701 Mission road, near the municipal plaza.

The stations would cost the city $20,000, and the council committee of the whole agreed to move the topic forward to a future, regular city council meeting.

Shawnee woman becomes latest homicide victim in Kansas City, Kansas

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have identified the victim of the city’s latest homicide as 62-year-old Lillian Jackson of Shawnee.

Officer Thomas Tomasic, a spokesperson for the police department, said in a statement Monday that Jackson was the woman killed Saturday afternoon near North 3rd Street and Richmond Avenue. The homicide is being investigated by the department’s Major Case Unit. Jackson was found shot to death in a vehicle. [Kansas City, Kansas police identify latest homicide victim as 62-year-old Shawnee woman — The Kansas City Star]