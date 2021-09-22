2021 general election forum: Mission mayor

Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive business turnover and the recently approved special sales tax for road improvements were all discussion points at the Shawnee Mission Post’s 2021 Mission mayoral forum.

Councilmembers Arcie Rothrock and Sollie Flora, Ward 2 and Ward 4, respectively, are vying for the mayoral seat being vacated by Ron Appletoft. Rothrock was elected to the city council in 2014, and Flora was elected to the council in 2017.

There are five candidates running to fill the seats being vacated by both Rothrock and Flora.

The Post live streamed the forum on its Facebook page, and the entire video can be found below.

Here are the questions and the corresponding time stamps so readers can find answers to them quickly: