2021 general election forum: Mission City Council

Candidates vying for two open seats on the Mission City Council answered questions Tuesday night in the Shawnee Mission Post’s latest forum ahead of the Nov. 2 general election.

Readers wanted to hear the candidates’ thoughts on what to do with the still-unfinished Mission Gateway site, whether they supported raising the city’s sales tax to pay for road improvements and whether they agree with Mission’s approach to mitigating the impacts of COVID-19, among many other topics.

In Ward 2, the only candidate to attend Tuesday was Lea Loudon, who currently works in the social work field and has been a member of the city’s Capital Improvement Program Committee.

The other two candidates in Ward 2 — Joe Donaway and Keith Viken — did not participate.

In Ward 4, both candidates vying for that open seat attended: software engineer Ben Chociej and businessman/consultant Ray Ruecker.

In addition, incumbent city councilmembers Hillary Thomas (Ward 1) and Debra Kring (Ward 3) are running unopposed.

The Post live streamed Tuesday’s forum on its Facebook page, and the entire video can be found in the embedded link below.

Here are the questions and the corresponding time stamps so readers can find answers to them quickly: