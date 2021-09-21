Police arrest man after reports of ‘random’ gunfire at Overland Park apartments

A 25-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun in a northern Overland Park apartment complex Monday evening.

Officers from Overland Park, Mission, and Merriam responded to the Metcalf 56 Apartments in the 5600 block of Marty Street at about 6:30 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that at least three people called 911, reporting a man firing a gun in the area.

Callers said that they heard at least five gunshots. Officers stated that witnesses told them the man was “just shooting at random.”

Responding officers arrested the man about 15 minutes later as he tried to run towards Metcalf Avenue from 56th Terrace.

Johnson County Med-Act and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 responded to treat the man for a minor cut. He was transported to an area hospital in police custody by Med-Act with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no immediate reports of property damage, and no other injuries were reported.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show the man is being held without bond as he awaits formal charges. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Operation 100 News has reached out to the Overland Park Police Department for further details on this incident.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance contributor to the Post who also runs the website Operation 100 News.