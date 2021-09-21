Briefly noted: Sunrise Movement KC organize ‘no climate, no deal’ demonstration for upcoming budget reconciliation bill

Sunrise Movement KC organize ‘no climate, no deal’ demonstration for upcoming budget reconciliation bill

As the vote on the federal budget reconciliation bill draws near, Sunrise Movement Kansas City, and other KC metro residents, called on congressional representatives to vote in favor of a reconciliation package that includes climate, housing, infrastructure and job provisions.

The grouped marched from downtown Overland Park Monday afternoon to Rep. Sharice Davids’s Overland Park office to tell Davids ‘no climate, no deal.’

Additionally, other volunteers from the organization lead local residents in calling the offices of their congressional representatives to relay the same message.

Prairie Village’s public works department reopens for walk-in service

The city of Prairie Village’s public works department is once again open for walk-in services, according to the city website.

Prairie Village closed the department to the public earlier this month as employees transitioned from a temporary space to the newly rebuilt building at 3535 Somerset Drive. Still, the department can be reached via email at publicworks@pvkansas.com or via phone at (913) 385-4647.

Mission Community Food Bank to open on Sept. 23

The Mission Community Food Bank will be open on Sept. 23.

Located out of the Trinity Lutheran Church, 5601 W. 62nd Street, the food bank will operate from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants are asked to enter from the Nall Avenue entrance and remain in their vehicles.