Updates from Johnson County Community College: Kansas community college partnership offers expanded culinary training

Johnson County Community College has partnered with Butler Community College (BCC) to offer expanded training in culinary arts. This opportunity allows JCCC to extend the benefits of its Chef Apprenticeship program to more Kansas students. In turn, the collaboration enhances state and local workforce opportunities.

Strengthening the community

This new program curriculum combines existing Butler culinary courses with hands-on practicum courses from JCCC. Once coursework from both institutions is complete, BCC students will be qualified to sit for the American Culinary Federation’s (ACF) practical and written exams to become a certified culinarian or sous chef. This achievement demonstrates a high degree of culinary skills and knowledge to future employers.

In addition to invaluable industry training, students in both culinary programs also earn an Associate of Applied Science degree.

“As higher education leaders work to create a stronger Kansas through collaboration, joining in this effort with Butler Community College allows JCCC to share in the work of strengthening multiple communities and providing educational opportunities for students that span our great state,” said Dr. Mickey McCloud, JCCC Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs/Chief Academic Officer. “Sharing expertise and programming with our colleagues at Butler is something that we believe is vital for the future of higher education in Kansas.”

Setting up for a successful career

JCCC’s chef apprenticeship program was the first to earn accreditation from the ACF Educational Institute in 1979 and is currently the largest program in the country.

According to the Kansas Department of Labor, careers in the Hospitality and Food Service industry are projected to grow 6% by 2026. And the median salary for chefs is estimated at $38,000 throughout the state. Students from both institutions will graduate with the training necessary to run kitchens in restaurants, country clubs and hotels.

“We’re delighted to partner with JCCC for the benefit of our culinary arts students,” said Dr. Kim Krull, president of Butler Community College. “Two of the state’s powerhouse culinary programs are collaborating to serve the two largest metropolitan areas in Kansas.”

Get the program details

Learn more about JCCC’s Chef Apprenticeship program and the opportunities that await!