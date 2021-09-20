‘Ted Lasso’ scores big at 2021 Emmys, including win for OP-native Jason Sudeikis for Best Actor

The hit Apple TV+ comedy series ‘Ted Lasso” scored big at the 73rd Emmy Awards Sunday night.

The series, which was developed by Overland Park-native Jason Sudeikis, won a total of four Emmys during the live show, making it one of the largest winners of the evening.

Sudeikis came away with the award for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy, capping an impressive run for the Shawnee Mission West grad.

He also won a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award earlier this year for his portrayal of the perpetually optimistic soccer coach. And as he has done in past acceptance speeches, Sudeikis last night hearkened back to his roots on stage at the Emmys.

“I would say that this show is about family, this show is about mentors and teachers, this show is about teammates, and I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life,” Sudeikis said while accepting his award.

📹 | jason sudeikis wins best lead actor in a comedy series for “ted lasso” at the #Emmys2021! pic.twitter.com/cvdcbcWcA6 — Jason Sudeikis Updates (@SudeikisNews) September 20, 2021

“Lasso” also claimed the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, beating out “Black-ish,” “Hacks,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Cobra Kai,” “The Kominsky Method,” “Pen15” and “Emily in Paris.”

Additionally, two other actors from the show, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, one best supporting actress and actor in a comedy.

Winning is fun, but if you find a family along the way, you can’t lose. — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 20, 2021

The show’s total haul of Emmys turned out to be seven.

“Lasso” won three technical awards at a ceremony last week, including: Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series and Animation and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

As Sudeikis said in his acceptance: “Heck of a year.”

Sudeikies was also recently named one of Time Magazine’s most influential people of 2021.

The magazine credited his work on ‘Ted Lasso” and it being the right show to hit streaming services during the time when everyone was in lockdown.