5 to Try — The Post wants your picks for go-to chicken wings during football season

It’s football season again.

And alas, though the Kansas City Chiefs can’t win them all, that doesn’t mean you still can’t guarantee a tasty watch party each and every Sunday (or Saturday, if the Wildcats, Tigers or Jayhawks are your thing, too.)

So, in this week’s Post ‘5 to Try,’ we’re asking for your top picks for a game day staple: chicken wings.

No matter whether you like your wings slathered in traditional buffalo sauce, or want some more adventurous flavors, like garlic parmesan or Korean barbecue, there are plenty of local wing places to choose from.

Johnson County, in fact, has seen a recent proliferation of new venues serving chicken wings pop up to compete with some hold go-to shops.

Where is it you go to stock up your TV table or tailgate trailer before the big game?

To send us your ‘5 to Try’ suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our ‘5 to Try.’

