Woman hospitalized following Overland Park house fire at 88th and Antioch

A woman in her 60s was transported to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation after a house fire near 88th Street and Antioch Road on Saturday evening.

Overland Park and Lenexa firefighters were called to the house at 8704 West 88th Street at 6:21 p.m.

Jason Rhodes, the Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson, says firefighters arrived to report smoke visible from the single-story, single-family home with all occupants reported outside.

“Firefighters attacked a fire in a front bedroom of the home, while additional crews searched to be sure everyone was out safely,” Rhodes said. “It took only about five minutes for firefighters to bring the fire under control.”

Recorded radio traffic from the initial dispatch of Overland Park police states that a woman evacuated the house, but then went back inside to retrieve her purse.

She was outside when officers and firefighters arrived.

Rhodes confirms an adult female was transported by Johnson County Med-Act to the University of Kansas Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. He says she was in good condition as of Sunday morning.

“Fire damage was confined to the bedroom of origin. However, the entire home suffered moderate smoke damage,” Rhodes said. “The cause of the fire is under investigation.”