Your Community: Discover your family history

You’re at an event, enjoying a great conversation with a new acquaintance. Then they ask, “Your name, what’s the origin?” You pause and say something like, “I think it’s from here or there, but not really sure.” You then return the question, expecting them to say something similar. Their eyes light up and their posture changes as they proudly go into great detail of the history of their family, tracing back several generations. You wish you knew your own story, but where would you even start?

Fortunately, Johnson County Library and Johnson County Genealogical Society provide genealogy resources so the next time someone asks you the origins of your name, you can be confident in your answer.

The Johnson County Genealogical Society was founded in 1972 to encourage the study of family history and promote the preservation and publication of genealogical records in Johnson County, KS. JCGS volunteers are available to help with your family research and to support your interest in genealogy. In partnership with Johnson County Library, there are many free resources, activities and programs available even during the pandemic and the Central Resource Library remodeling project.

Here are some upcoming opportunities:

Johnson County Genealogical Society Monthly Meetings

Johnson County Genealogical Society general meetings are free and open to all. If you are not a current member and would like to attend, please register at www.jcgsks.org or call 913.826.4600. Meetings are held online via Zoom.

September 25: Researching Ancestors of Color

October 23: Writing Ancestral Stories Your Relatives Will Want to Read

November 27: Breaking Through Genealogy Brick Walls: Success Stories

One-on-One Genealogy Help

Basic Genealogy and DNA one-on-one help are now being held online via Zoom specific to your questions and research. Visit the Johnson County Genealogical Society at www.jcgsks.org to schedule an appointment.

Beginning Genealogy Class

Interested in learning your family’s story? This online class via Zoom is for you. Focus will be on the basics of effective searching, recording and organizing what you find. Genealogy websites and software programs will also be discussed. (In-person trip to Midwest Genealogy Center is planned on Thursday, Oct. 7, if tours have resumed.) Presented by JCGS instructor Pam Miller. To sign up or for questions, send an email with your name, phone number and email address to education@jcgsks.org.

The Genealogist Is In

This new drop-in program is held at several Johnson County Library locations. A Johnson County Genealogy Society representatives will be available to meet with members of the public who drop in and ask genealogy questions, see how easy it is to get started, learn about genealogy databases on Library computers, and what will be available at Central Resource Library when it reopens. This drop-in program will occur on select Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this fall and will continue in 2022. No registration required. Visit www.jcgsks.org for details.

Discover your family history with genealogy resources and events at Johnson County Library. Visit the Genealogy page at jocolibrary.org to get started.

