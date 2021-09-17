SMSD News: You are invited to the 2021 Fall Breakfast on Sept. 28

The Shawnee Mission School District community is invited to the 2021 Shawnee Mission Education Foundation Fall Breakfast. Reservations can be made now!

Even as we continue to work through obstacles and challenges, there are so many inspirational examples of students and staff working to ensure every student can achieve unlimited possibilities. These stories take center stage at the annual breakfast event.

This virtual event will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Click here to make your reservation online or call 913-993-9360.

The Fall Breakfast is always one of Shawnee Mission’s biggest salutes to the new year! Attendees will hear Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard’s vision for the district. Students and staff from across the district will also be sharing how they are reaching new heights and breaking down barriers for an even brighter future.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, and believing it to be the safest decision for the community and students, members of the Shawnee Mission Education Board of Directors and the Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education moved the breakfast to an online event.

Keeping schools open and safe continues to be a top priority for the Shawnee Mission School District in the 2021-2022 school year.

“Although we will miss celebrating with our sponsors and community in person, be assured we will continue our tradition of celebrating the new school year and being energized by the stories of Shawnee Mission students and educators,” shared Kim Hinkle, executive director of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.

Throughout the year, the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation advances scholarship and leadership to enable all Shawnee Mission students to achieve their full potential. Reservations for the Fall Breakfast help support Shawnee Mission students and staff through programs like Scholarship Shawnee Mission, Leadership Shawnee Mission, E2 Teacher Grants, and The Shawnee Mission Cares Fund. Please secure your reservation now!