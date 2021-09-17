Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Your favorite events are back in KC!

As the summer unwinds, we are all looking forward to cooler temps and all the fun that comes with fall and winter in Kansas City! It just so happens that the last 4 months of the year offer some of the most exciting events in the metro. Read on to learn about how to navigate these events in 2021!

The Plaza Art Fair: September 24, 25 & 26

Experience nine city blocks of amazing art, live music and fantastic food to embrace the start of fall at the 90th Annual Plaza Art Fair. The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but it is back this year and better than ever! It is the perfect opportunity to appreciate art of all types. Keeping public health and safety top of mind, this event is adhering its guidance to location and national guidelines and will continue to monitor conditions to ensure the safety of all attendees. For more information head to 2021 Plaza Art Fair.

KC Oktoberfest: October 1-2

In Kansas City the first weekend in October belongs to KC Oktoberfest! The renowned KC Bier Company holds this event every October and we meant it when we say there is truly something for everyone. Held at Crown Center, this two-day festival is sometimes called the “Munich of the Midwest” in honor of its German party predecessor. Sample authentic Bavarian fare, “bier” of all types and take in exciting entertainment. This year proof of vaccine or a negative test (given no earlier than September 29th) is required for entry! Security officers will be onsite to enforce all protocols. Persons under 12 years of age are encouraged to mask up for the event. Exceptions made if they are actively eating or drinking. For answers to all your Oktoberfest questions go to KC Oktoberfest.

Holiday Boutique: November 18-21

Head south to Overland Park for the winter! The Holiday Boutique is a festive marketplace that is your one stop shop for the holidays. Held at the Overland Park Convention Center, this event has over 300 local vendors displaying unique gifts, festive food and gorgeous holiday displays. Following CDC guidance, at indoor events, face coverings are now optional for fully vaccinated attendees. They are asking non-vaccinated attendees to continue to wear face coverings while at the show. Please note that exceptions include any state or local mask orders that may be in place at the time the event takes place. To order tickets and for more information visit KC Holiday Boutique.

The Nutcracker: December 3-24

Back from a pandemic hiatus, The Nutcracker, Kansas City’s most popular holiday event is back for the 2021 season! Immerse yourself in the music of Tchaikovsky played by the Kansas City Symphony and you will be transported to a world of wonder and delight no matter your age! Effective Sept. 6, all patrons who enter the Kauffman Center for public performances must be fully vaccinated and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry accompanied by a government-issued photo ID and a valid event ticket. Masks are also required, regardless of vaccination status, except while eating or drinking in designated locations. At the current time, they are unable to accommodate children under 12, or any unvaccinated patrons for public performances. Due to the circumstances, all ticket purchases during the 2021-2022 season are refundable prior to the performance. Learn more at KC Ballet.

We are so ecstatic that our favorite events are back this year. Enjoy the festivities and stay safe!