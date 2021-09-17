5 to Try: Post readers’ BBQ ‘deep cuts’ recommendations 🐷

Folks: Johnson County and the surrounding areas have an awful lot to offer. And we want to help Shawnee Mission Post readers discover some of the great things to do, spots to visit and things to taste they might not have come across yet.

That’s the idea behind the “5 to try” series we kicked off last week with reader recommendations for some of the best ice cream treats in the county.

Earlier this week, we asked for your tips on great BBQ “deep cuts” — BBQ experiences a bit off the understandably well-trodden path of the Ted Lasso “Joe Arthur Gatestack” axis.

Based on the number of responses we got, there’s plenty to discover. Which is to say, there’s no way we can highlight all the great BBQ to try here.

That said, the five following dishes got multiple hat-tips in our inbox, so you’ve got to figure there’s something pretty special to them. Here we go…

Bob’s Burnt End French Dip at OurHouseKC on 39th Street in KC

Though not strictly a BBQ restaurant, OurHouseKC has earned some early fans for its take on Kansas City’s signature cuisine.

More than a dozen readers recommended their Bob’s Burnt End French Dip sandwich, which features beef burnt ends with carmelized onions and chipotle mayonnaise on a toasted baguette, all with a side of homemade au jus.

“OurHouse KC has the most amazing burnt end French dip — also the burnt end skillet is life changing,” wrote Megan Lynn Bubb.

OurHouseKC, founded by a pair of Prairie Village natives, is located at 1815 W 39th Street in Kansas City, Mo.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

Smoked Ham Salad at Brobecks Barbecue in Overland Park

Brobecks Barbecue has been bringing people back for its ribs, burnt ends, pulled pork, onion rings and cheesy corn for more than 25 years.

But it’s developed a cultish following for a menu item uncommon at most other BBQ restaurants: Ham salad.

“Their burnt ends are some of the best in the city, but if you are looking for something more off the beaten path, their ham salad is amazing!” wrote Joan Anderson. “Worth a few extra miles drive. And, you can get some BBQ, and just get a pint of ham salad for later (you’ll be glad you did!) , and enjoy for the next few days…if it lasts that long.”

Brobecks Barbecue is located at 4615 Indian Creek Parkway in Overland Park.

It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is closed Mondays.

Burnt Ends at Smoketown in Overland Park

Burnt ends are the holy grail of Kansas City BBQ, and the still relatively new Smoketown on Shawnee Mission Parkway has already carved out a name for itself for its take on the dish.

“Smoketown…has the BEST burnt ends we have ever had,” wrote Kristi Tannahill. “They are just about to celebrate their one year anniversary. So glad they are so close!”

Reader Kristie Pietig called Smoketown “a hidden gem”

“Let’s tell everyone so that this hidden gem doesn’t get covered over!” she wrote.

Smoketown BBQ is located at 7702 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Overland Park. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Mr. Burns at Q39 in Overland Park (and on 39th Street in KC)

Chef Rob Magee already had more than a decade of experience on the competition BBQ circuit when he made a splash with the opening of the original Q39 in Kansas City, Mo., back in 2014.

As the original location gained a loyal following that allowed for the opening of a second location in Overland Park, he continued to experiment with creative combinations of traditional BBQ ingredients and flavors, always keeping the menu fresh.

Among the favorites currently on the menu is the Mr. Burns sandwich, which builds upon a base of cubed burnt ends with chipotle BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese and onion straws on a toasted bun, creating an experience deep with flavors and textures.

The original Q39 is located at 1000 W 39th Street in Kansas City, Mo. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

Q39 South is located at 11051 Antioch Road in Overland Park. It’s open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. That restaurant is also closed Mondays.

The Beef on Bun with Fries at Rosedale Bar-B-Q

Rosedale Bar-B-Q first started slinging smoked meat sandwiches back in 1934, making it one of the granddaddies of the genre. And those long bloodlines make it a go-to destination from connoisseurs.

“Just order the beef on bun, fries and an RC Cola to get the best combo meal,” said reader Jim Ingraham. “The beef is deliciously smoked and chopped, their barbecue sauce is just sweet and tangy enough to match perfectly with the beef, the fries are the best in town, and RC, by tradition the only cola Rosedale serves, has become a family favorite.”

Rosedale Bar-B-Q is located at 600 Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, Kan.

It’s open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is closed Mondays.

Thanks to everyone who sent it their recommendations! Honorable mentions to to Barbwire BBQ in Eudora; Woodyard Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, Kan.; The Junction on Santa Fe in Lenexa; and Snead’s BBQ in Belton.

Keep an eye on our feeds Monday as we put out the call for the next “5 to Try” topic…👀