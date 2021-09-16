Prairie Village’s new and improved Harmon Park skate park is now officially open — here’s what it looks like

The revamped skate park at Prairie Village’s Harmon Park, 7710 Mission Road, is officially open.

After a summer of reconstruction, the new and improved park welcomed skaters from across the Kansas City metro on Wednesday, Sept. 15, to celebrate the opening.

The concrete from the original 2005 park — which was created with the help of then-eighth graders Jake Shepard and Andy Peterson — had been deteriorating for years, and the city decided to work with Canadian firm Newline Skateparks to design a new one.

Kanten Russell, former professional skater and Newline’s lead designer, flew in from San Diego to attend the event.

Russell said being present at the ribbon cutting allowed him to “be in the trenches” and get feedback from the local skate community.

So far, Russell said feedback has been positive. (City officials say skaters have been coming to the park since last week.)

Russell added that some commenters in the Kansas City skate community online are calling the new Harmon Park skate park the best in the metro.

Below is a look at how skaters — and onlookers, including Prairie Village officials — took in the park at its official grand opening Wednesday.