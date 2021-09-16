2021 general election forum: Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees

What to do about declining enrollment? Is the college’s property tax rate too high? And how will COVID-19 change the campus experience going forward?

These were some of the questions that candidates vying for the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees answered last night in the Post’s first general election forum of 2021.

Eight candidates spoke at the forum, including:

Martha Davis’ name will also appear on the ballot, but she does not appear to be running an active campaign and did not respond to the Post’s requests to participate.

The top four vote-getters in the Nov. 2 election will earn a seat on the board.

The forum was streamed live on the Shawnee Mission Post’s Facebook page, and the entire forum can also be viewed at the embedded link below.

Here are the questions and their corresponding time stamps to help readers find the candidates’ answers more quickly: