Inside JCPRD: Happy Arts Education Week!

By Performing Arts Coordinator Elena Stephenson and Fine Arts Coordinator Ryan Bell

This is the perfect time to dip your toes in the pool of some amazing Fine & Performing Arts programs being offered at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. You can find something for everyone here. From Ceramics Date Night, to Intro to Acting and creative drama classes for your kids, to dance classes, to painting and sewing classes. This building is the hub for culture and creating!

Let your creativity shine and learn new skills in our Fine Arts programs. We offer Saturday workshop series for kids to explore new ways to make art like developing a character and bringing them to life through sculpture and engineering in our Puppet Construction class. For adults, we have weeknight classes that last anywhere from eight weeks to a one-time class, like our upcoming Spooky Studio where the art room gets ready for Halloween and participants can learn embroidery to sew some spiderwebs, try out bookbinding to bind a spell book, and get building with hammers and nails to make jack-o-lantern string art. We haven’t left out our budding young artists, with weekday art sessions like Petite Picassos and Open Studio, where ,they can try out different art mediums like watercolor paints or clay during our open-ended classes that combine art, exploration, and play.

Most Performing Arts courses run for six to eight weeks, typically in the evenings and on Saturdays. We even have a virtual program too!

Teaching Artist Lucas Lowry will be teaching our Let’s Sing! virtual class. In this class, preteens can work on sheet music and 16-bar audition material all while being coached by a professional teaching artist and receiving peer feedback and support. Inspire your young performer or comedian by signing them up for Intro to Acting or All About Improv. Not interested in acting but want to cut a rug? We have Square Dancing and Scottish Dance for the adults, and Music and Movement, Ballet, and Hip Hop for the kids!

At the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center we are always encouraging our patrons and community to “Be Something More!” Why not try something new and sign up for a class this fall? For more information go to https://www.jcprd.com/AHC