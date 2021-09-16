Briefly Noted: SM North cross country runner Micah Blomker sets school record, finishes first at Olathe event

Shawnee Mission North cross country runner comes in first at Olathe Twilight Medalists

Micah Blomker, Shawnee Mission North student and cross country runner, came in first place for the varsity boys 5k race at the Olathe Twilight Medalists on Sept. 11, according to a SMN Cross Country tweet.

Not only did Blomker win, he also beat the school record. He finished the 5K race in 14 minutes and 57 seconds, according to a SMN Cross Country tweet.

Micah Blomker won the Olathe Twilight boys race last night with school record finishing time of 14:57!!! #EarnIt pic.twitter.com/ahWrXKBE63 — SMN Cross Country (@smnorthxc) September 12, 2021

Prairie Village opens enrollment for teen council

The city of Prairie Village is looking for applicants to fill its teen council.

Teen council offers local high school students the “opportunity to learn and actively participate in municipal government,” according to the city’s website. Teenagers must be Prairie Village residents, at least a sophomore in high school and must be willing to sign an agreement to complete all requirements, according to the city’s website.

Applications can be submitted online here by Sept. 24. Teens selected will be notified by Sept. 30, and Councilmember Piper Reimer can be contacted with any questions at preimer@pvkansas.com.

Growing Days Home to host open house on Sept. 18

After a recent move to Corinth Square, Growing Days Home is hosting an open house on Sept. 18.

Guests can visit from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the event, which will feature a shopping spree giveaway, according to a press release. One local winner will receive a $3,500 shopping spree and a national winner will receive a $1,500 shopping spree.