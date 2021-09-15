Ruby Jean’s Juicery, popular health food spot in KCMO, adding location at Leawood’s Town Center

Ruby Jean’s Juicery, a beloved healthy dining shop in Kansas City, Mo., is making its way to Johnson County.

The restaurant’s newest location will be taking up residence on the east side of Leawood’s Town Center Plaza, located at 11828 Roe Ave., later this year.

“Right now we’re just working through the process of how we want the new place to look and feel,” owner Chris Goode said. “There is not a lot of construction needed, but just making it feel like home.”



The first Ruby Jean’s opened near Westport in 2015 before Goode moved to the store’s current location at 3000 Troost Ave.

Ruby Jean’s also operates a limited-menu kiosk inside the Whole Foods Market next to the UMKC campus.

Due the capacity restraints at their upcoming Leawood location, Goode said the new juicery will also have a limited menu.

“It’ll range somewhere in between our Troost location’s menu and our Whole Foods location’s menu, but more of a streamlined grab-and-go focus,” Goode said.

The menu will consist of healthy breakfast and lunch item, including Ruby Jean’s signature smoothies and performance shakes, along with breakfast burritos and salads.

The push to cross State Line, Goode said, came Ruby Jean’s customers who have been requesting the juicery move south for quite some time.

“As we kind of surveyed the landscape, we thought Town Center will be a great location for us,” Goode said. “Especially with our existing customer base out there already, we liked being next door to to Power Life Yoga Barre Fitness.”

Goode said he credits Ruby Jean’s success in Kansas City to staying true to why the company was created: to provide its customers with healthy and tasty foods.

He added that expanding to a third location would not have been possible without the support of metro diners.