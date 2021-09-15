Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission breaks ground on John Diemer Elementary rebuild

Shawnee Mission breaks ground on John Diemer Elementary rebuild

Shawnee Mission broke ground on a second elementary school rebuild last week.

John Deimer Elementary, at 9600 Lamar Avenue, is one of five elementary schools in the district that’s being renovated with funding from the $264 million bond issue voters approved in January. The elementary school follows Westwood View Elementary’s groundbreaking earlier this summer.

Superintendent Michelle Hubbard said during the Sept. 13 board workshop that students did a great job at conducting the ceremony. The district anticipates Pawnee Elementary to be the next groundbreaking.

“We are so grateful to our community which voted for the 264M bond referendum, which made this all possible,” Hubbard said at the Sept. 13 board workshop.

A new John Diemer Elementary building is under construction, as the ceremonial groundbreaking was held Sept. 9, 2021.”Students, I want you to know your community supports you!” exclaimed Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard @DiemerEagles @DrMJHubb Story: https://t.co/GKzlWC9cxl pic.twitter.com/KtOEvc8qZ8 — SM School District (@theSMSD) September 9, 2021

Prairie Village explores ordinance prohibiting conversion therapy

A conversion therapy ban ordinance is on the horizon in Prairie Village.

The city’s diversity committee heard a presentation on the history and impacts of conversion therapy, Councilmeber Inga Selders told the city council on Tuesday. The city council will hear the same presentation at its Sept. 20 meeting, and a conversion therapy ban ordinance will likely come soon, Selders said.

Overland Park to conduct DUI patrol Sept. 17

The Overland Park Police Department is conducting a DUI saturation patrol on Friday, Sept. 17, according to a release.

It is in connection with “the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Impaired Driving Deterrence Program,” according to the release. It will go from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.