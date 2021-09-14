Plan for former Macy’s at Prairie Village Shops includes relocated Hen House, OneLife Fitness studio

The owner of The Shops of Prairie Village has submitted a plan to the city for the redevelopment of the former Macy’s building, which has been vacant since early last year.

GRI Prairie Village, LLC, a subsidiary of Shops’ owner First Washington, submitted a site plan for a two-story, mixed-use office building to take over the 120,000-square-foot space at 4000 W. 71st Street.

GRI’s proposal contains no tenant information, but city officials said the plan calls for the Hen House grocery store to move from its current location in the Shops into the main level of the redeveloped Macy’s building.

City officials also said OneLife Fitness, which currently has two Kansas City metro locations, would take up the development’s bottom level.

The third flood is designated for office space, per city documents. Plans also include two private terraces on the third floor, and a center courtyard.

First Washington declined to comment on any specifics about the plan, as well as what Hen House potentially moving would mean for the space it currently occupies.

The Macy’s redevelopment plan is set to go before the Prairie Village Planning Commission on October 5.

City officials say since it only requires site plan approval, the redevelopment plan will not need the approval of the city council — meaning the planning commission gets the final say on whether or not the project moves forward and in what form.

Macy’s closed in early 2020 after a decade-long run in the prominent space at the corner of 71st and Mission. Macy’s served as an anchor tenant at The Shops for 10 years after taking over the space from another department store, The Jone Store, in 2010.

Shortly after the closing, First Washington outlined a concept for a mixed-use redevelopment at the site.

Below are several renderings of the new site plan, all of which are via Dallas-based architecture and design firm CallisonRTKL: