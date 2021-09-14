Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley board candidates endorsed by 1776 Project PAC 

Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley board candidates endorsed by 1776 Project PAC

1776 Project PAC, a political action committee that says it is “dedicated to electing school board members nationwide who want to reform our public education system by promoting patriotism and pride in American history” has endorsed several school board candidates in Johnson County.

The PAC announced its endorsements last month on Twitter in school board races across the country. They include local candidates:

Brian Neilson, who is challenging current Shawnee Mission Board of Education President Heather Ousley

Kaety Bowers, who is running against Andrew Van Der Laan in Blue Valley.

Christine White, who is running against Gina Knapp in Blue Valley. (White announced last month she is withdrawing from her race.)

Jim McMullen, who is running against Lindsay Weiss in Blue Valley.

The group also endorsed Olathe school board candidates Brian Connell, Jennifer Gilmore and Robert Kuhn.

On its website, the 1776 Project PAC says it is “committed to abolishing critical race theory” and sets itself up in opposition to the New York Times’ 1619 Project, a Pulitzer Prize-winning set of articles that aimed to “reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”

Filings with the Federal Election Commission show The 1776 Project PAC, which has a mailing address on Long Island, N.Y., raised nearly $150,000 in the second quarter of this year.

The 1776 Project says it plans on campaigning on behalf of all endorsed candidates.

Shawnee Mission Education Foundation fall breakfast goes virtual

Shawnee Mission Education Foundation is taking its annual fall breakfast online.

Director Kimberly Hinkle made the announcement at the Sept. 13 board workshop meeting. Hinkle said she hopes the community still tunes into the Zoom breakfast to celebrate the district and its students.

“If our goal is to keep kids in school and learning and safe, I think this is just some risk that the Foundation is not willing to take,” Hinkle said. “It stinks. I’m not going to lie.”