Updates from Johnson County Community College: College Now concurrent enrollment program

Local high school students can get a jumpstart on their educational goals through College Now at JCCC. This concurrent enrollment program gives students the chance to earn college credit while in high school. The benefits speak for themselves:

Get a head start: Sophomores, juniors and seniors can earn college credit at JCCC while in high school.

Experience college-level rigor: College Now offers advanced classes to better prepare students for college.

Enjoy affordable tuition rates: College Now allows students to earn valuable credits at JCCC’s affordable tuition rates.

Receive top-notch teaching: The quality of College Now instruction parallels that of on-campus or online classes at JCCC.

College Now courses are offered in lucrative fields like automotive technology, computer science, electronics, health occupations and more. Additionally, students can take advantage of our on-campus resources, including the Academic Resource Center and Career Development Center.

Frequently asked questions

Who should I contact about the program?

High school counselors are the best resource for College Now information and the courses offered at each high school.

When are classes available to view on the web?

The schedule of classes is available May 15 for fall semester and year-long classes and Dec. 1 for spring semester.

How many College Now courses can be accumulated from JCCC?

There is no limit on the amount of credit hours that can be earned from JCCC while in high school.

Will College Now courses transfer to other institutions?

More than 93% of College Now students who responded to a recent survey had courses transferred to their desired college or university. Visit our Transfer Information and Services webpage for more information.

Can high school freshman enroll in College Now?

Ninth grade students are eligible to enroll in credit classes at JCCC. It’s required they complete an application for admission, submit a copy of a current Individual Education Plan (IEP) and meet with a JCCC Academic Counselor.

Pay for college with Kansas Promise

High school seniors planning for college may qualify to receive a quality education at no cost to them through the Kansas Promise Scholarship Act.

Qualified students pursuing high-demand careers at JCCC through a Promise-eligible degree or certificate program could have their tuition completely covered! This “last dollar” scholarship can also be used to pay for books and additional course-related materials not covered by other scholarships or grants.

Get Started with College Now

High school students should check their school’s College Now webpage for details and meet with their high school counselor for enrollment information.