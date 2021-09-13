Ross Dress For Less to move into other half of former Hen House at Merriam Town Center

Merriam Town Center is set to welcome discount department store chain Ross Dress for Less as its newest occupant.

The national clothing retailer is moving into half of the space previously occupied Hen House Market, 5800 Antioch Road.

The Hen House closed in 2018.

The Ross Dress for Less will share the renovated space with Bob’s Discount Furniture, with the furniture store occupying the north half of the building and Ross Dress for Less set to take over the southern half.

Merriam Town Center officials have submitted a first draft of plans for the 26,542-square foot store to city staff, who reviewed and returned them with suggestions.

Although there is no concrete opening date for the store yet, City Administrator Chris Engel estimates possible completion in 45 to 60 days.

“The City is happy to see a nationally recognized retailer such as Ross Dress for Less coming to Merriam and we believe they will make a great addition to Merriam Town Center,” Mayor Ken Sissom said.

Commercial real estate company Site Centers, which owns Merriam Town Center, did not immediately return the Post’s request for comment.

The future of the Hen House site has been a topic of interest for residents and city officials ever since the grocery store closed three years ago.

The open-air shopping area is currently anchored by a Home Depot, Dicks Sporting Goods, Pet Smart, Old Navy and Office Max, among other stores.