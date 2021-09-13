Briefly Noted: Prairie Village approves reappointment of Wes Jordan as city administrator 

Prairie Village approves reappointment of Wes Jordan as city administrator

The city of Prairie Village last week reappointed Wes Jordan as the city administrator.

Jordan began his career with Prairie Village in 1988 as a police officer. Before becoming the city administrator, Jordan served as chief of police from 2007 to 2017.

He then took over the top administrative position in 2017 after former City Administrator Quinn Bennion left. The city council unanimously approved Jordan’s reappointment.

Prairie Village adopts budget, revenue neutral rate

The city of Prairie Village adopted its 2022 budget and revenue neutral rate last week.

After months of working on a budget, the city council approved its 2022 $xx budget on Tuesday. It also approved the revenue neutral rate, a step most Johnson County cities are taking this year.

Details about each can be found in city documents here. The city council approved both items, separately, in a 10 to 2 vote, with Councilmembers Dan Runion and Sheila Myers in opposition.

Hunt Midwest to open fifth climate-controlled, self-storage facility in Lenexa

The Kansas City metro area’s fifth Hunt Midwest climate-controlled, self-storage facility is going to open soon in Lenexa.

The newest StarTropolis is more than 110,000 square feet with 760 climate-controlled units located at 19585 W. 102nd Street. It features different sized units, oversized elevators and a virtual leasing process.

An open house for the new space will be held the week of Sept. 13.