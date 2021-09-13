5 to Try — The Post wants your picks for the best BBQ ‘deep cuts’ around Johnson County

This week’s ‘5 to Try’ wants to go off the beaten path a bit.

Any self-respecting Kansas Citian has their own barbecue favorites.

And the metro’s list of go-to’s in this regard is long: Arthur Bryant’s ribs, Gates’ burnt-end sandwich, the Z-Man at Joe’s.

At the risk of starting a needless debate, we’ll just say we realize this is far short of a comprehensive list and may not include your top picks (or top 10).

So that’s where this week’s ‘5 to Try’ comes in.

We want — pun very much intended — your barbecue “deep cuts.”

That is, the hidden gems: the dishes or barbecue joints that may not get as much publicity but still get your taste buds tingling just thinking about them.

Thought of another way, this is the barbecue you recommend with a knowing wink to the out-of-towners who’ve already been to the more famous places. As if to say: “I’ll let you in on a little secret.”

Kansas City’s barbecue love runs wide, so your choices don’t necessarily have to be confined to Johnson County.

To send us your ‘5 to Try’ suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our ‘5 to Try.’

Check out our most recent list: our readers’ picks for best ice cream treats in Johnson County.