Your Community: Library Lets Loose

Join Johnson County Library Foundation on Saturday, September 18, 2021 for an evening of fun & entertainment. Library lovers everywhere will enjoy the Foundation’s signature fund-raising event, Library Lets Loose – a festive, FREE, virtual & family-friendly event. This year marks the Foundation’s 25th anniversary, and Library Lets Loose 2021 will herald that milestone by telling stories of lives profoundly affected in positive ways by the Library.

This year’s Honorary Hosts are longtime Library supporters Rick and Denise Mills. Rick is chief operating officer with CBIZ, and Denise is a leadership development consultant – both are voracious readers. Denise has been a passionate Library advocate for years and appeared in 2006 with then-First Lady Laura Bush and then-County Librarian Mona Carmack to accept an award recognizing Johnson County Library as one of the nation’s top Library systems. These amazing hosts have also issued a challenge to all attendees—they have pledged to match all donations up to $25,000!

Library Lets Loose will be held virtually via Zoom, with a reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the program starting at 7 p.m. Emcees Kathy Quinn and Stann Tate will lead participants through the evening, with digital storytelling from amazing people in the Johnson County Library community.

Registration is free – but you can make a difference by making a donation to further the lifelong learning resources at your Library. Also, all $100 donations will receive a chance to win a fabulous give basket valued at $200! Proceeds from this event help the Johnson County Library go above and beyond its taxpayer-funded budget, enhancing the Library’s early literacy offerings, teen programs, incarcerated services, online programming, MakerSpace STEM education and Race Project KC.

Celebrate Johnson County Library and have a great time from where you are! Register for Library Lets Loose, September 18, and enjoy a free, virtual evening of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom