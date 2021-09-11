  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Shawnee man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on I-435

An online crash log says a Chevy Silverado truck traveling southbound on I-435 near 87th Street crossed over the grass median of the highway and crashed into the grass embankment along the northbound lanes. The driver of the truck was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Above, the truck can be seen to the left off the highway. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 59-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 Friday evening.

According to the Highway Patrol’s crash log, the man was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado southbound in the right lane of Interstate 435 south of 87th Street in Lenexa at 5:37 p.m.

Image via Google Maps.

“Vehicle one went across the road to the left, crossed the grassy median, and collided with the right side of the ditch of northbound I-435,” the crash log says.

Recorded radio traffic indicates Lenexa police officers pulled the man from the crashed truck and administered CPR until Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act Paramedics arrived on the scene.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the man to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Troopers say the man was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred. The crash log does not say what caused the man to lose control of the truck.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.