Shawnee man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on I-435

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 59-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 Friday evening.
According to the Highway Patrol’s crash log, the man was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado southbound in the right lane of Interstate 435 south of 87th Street in Lenexa at 5:37 p.m.
“Vehicle one went across the road to the left, crossed the grassy median, and collided with the right side of the ditch of northbound I-435,” the crash log says.
Recorded radio traffic indicates Lenexa police officers pulled the man from the crashed truck and administered CPR until Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act Paramedics arrived on the scene.
Johnson County Med-Act transported the man to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Troopers say the man was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred. The crash log does not say what caused the man to lose control of the truck.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
