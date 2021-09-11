Shawnee man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on I-435

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 59-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 Friday evening.

According to the Highway Patrol’s crash log, the man was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado southbound in the right lane of Interstate 435 south of 87th Street in Lenexa at 5:37 p.m.

“Vehicle one went across the road to the left, crossed the grassy median, and collided with the right side of the ditch of northbound I-435,” the crash log says.

Recorded radio traffic indicates Lenexa police officers pulled the man from the crashed truck and administered CPR until Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act Paramedics arrived on the scene.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the man to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Troopers say the man was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred. The crash log does not say what caused the man to lose control of the truck.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.