Briefly Noted: Overland Park remembering 9/11 with memorial service

Overland Park remembering 9/11 with memorial service

The Overland Park Fire Department will host a memorial service in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The service takes place from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Overland Park Fire Training Center, 12401 Hemlock St., Overland Park. The event will also be livestreamed.

Click here for event details.

Merriam Turkey Creek Car and Motorcycle Show to be held Sept. 11

The city of Merriam is hosting its annual Turkey Creek Car and Motorcycle Show on Sept. 11.

From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., classic cars, hot rods, antique cars and custom motorcycles will all be on display at the Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive. Entering a vehicle the day of the event will cost $30 and is subject to availability. Pre-registration entry is $20.

Grand Prize receives a $4,000 gift certificate, and people under the age of 25 can enter the “Young Gun Award” for a $500 certificate. This event is free and open to the public.

Public invited to #ZeroReasonsWhy community convening

The #ZeroReasonsWhy Teen Council, a teen-powered campaign seeking to support teen suicide prevention and mental wellness, is hosting a virtual community convening from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The convenings take place over Zoom Webinar and are shared on Facebook Live. Click here for registration information.

Shawnee’s Wheels & Dreams car show is this weekend

The annual Wheels & Dreams car show takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee. The annual show attracts more than 300 cars each year, according to the city of Shawnee.

Check out the Facebook event for details.