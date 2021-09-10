Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: 5 projects to get your home fall ready

If you look at the forecast this weekend it may not seem possible, but autumn is right around the corner – September 22 to be exact! Now is the perfect time to get your home prepped for the changing seasons. We have compiled a list of 5 tasks that homeowners should tackle as we make the transition from summer to fall!

Clean Your Gutters

Although not the most fun, this simple task is one that can save you a lot of headache in the future. Your gutters are essential to maintaining the exterior AND interior of your home. Make sure to check for clogged debris and install gutter guards. If repairs or replacements are necessary, they can be done for a nominal cost.

Plant Now for Spring

A beautiful yard adds considerable value to your house, and fall is the best time to plant spring flowers. Shoot for late September or the month of October as the ground will have time to cool. Falls is also an excellent time to fertilize your lawn to ensure it looks its best in the coming spring and summer months.

Check Your Fireplace and Chimney

As temps cool, a cozy fire is just the ticket. It is important to have your fireplace and chimney checked and cleaned annually to make sure that they are in perfect working order. Did you know that there are over 25,000 chimney fires in the United States each year? Maintaining the safety of your chimney and fireplace is the best line of defense to protect your home.

Warm Air in Cold Air Out

Fall is an excellent time to inspect your windows and doors. Check weatherstripping and replace if needed. Don’t forget to re-caulk around windows and door casings if needed.

Fix that Furnace

We can’t stress this enough: the last thing you want to have breakdown in the chilly Midwest months is your furnace. Clean debris from around the unit outside and call on an expert to do a maintenance check while temperatures are still mild. Don’t forget that filter!

Completing these tasks sooner than later will give you the peace of mind for a problem-free winter and allow ample time to enjoy one of the loveliest seasons in Kansas City.

