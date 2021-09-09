Miss Ruby’s food truck to open Friday at Meadowbrook Park — here’s what’s on the menu

Meadowbrook Park patrons will soon have a new eating option.

Miss Ruby’s, a food truck serving American-style classics like sloppy joes and grilled cheese, is set to open on Friday, Sept. 10.

Prominent restauranteurs Patrick and Joanne Quillec, who are behind Verbena, The Market at Meadowbrook, along with Cafe Provence and The French Market in the Prairie Village Shops, developed the food truck concept as a way to complement the fine dining options currently available at Meadowbrook.

Patrick said he thinks Miss Ruby’s will be a great addition to the park.

“Miss Ruby’s will give patrons … a family-friendly option for a quick bite to eat and will offer items that Verbena and The Market do not,” Patrick told the Shawnee Mission Post. “In addition, we have added additional patio seating.”

Miss Ruby’s will offer fast-casual food such as sloppy joes, ice cream, tater tots and popcorn.

Doughnuts, grilled cheese sandwiches, hot dogs and bratwursts are also on the menu, which can be found online here.

The truck itself is a repurposed Airstream trailer, and will be located between Verbena and The Market, though Miss Ruby’s will also be able to travel t0 events.

Miss Ruby’s will be open Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patrick Quillec said the Miss Ruby’s team is eager for the food truck’s grand opening on Friday and this coming weekend.

“We will be opening at 9 a.m. and expect a busy weekend of nice weather for people to enjoy a snack,” Patrick said.