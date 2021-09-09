Kansas Commerce Center in Lenexa nearly built out with plans for new manufacturing warehouse

Lenexa has advanced plans to build a new office and warehouse structure on the final vacant lot at the Kansas Commerce Center complex off 95th Street and Lackman Road.

The Lenexa Planning Commission on Aug. 30 recommended approval of a preliminary plan for Kansas Commerce Center Lot 4, as well as rezoning the site on the southwest corner of 95th Street and Twilight Lane from Planned Business Park Zoning to Planned Manufacturing Zoning.

Commissioners Ben Harber and Curt Katterhenry were absent.

The applicant for the project, Davidson Architecture and Engineering, as well as property owner Kansas City Data Center, hope to construct a 142,500-square-foot building on the 8-acre site for offices on one end as well as manufacturing, warehousing, storage and distribution components at the southern end of the building.

Here are some additional design renderings for the project:

Located on a large swath of land on the southwest corner of West 95th Street and Lackman Road, the Kansas Commerce Center has been home to several businesses and organizations, including offices for the U.S. Social Security Administration, an urgent care center, and sports gear manufacturing company.

The project is up for consideration by the Lenexa City Council on Sept. 21.