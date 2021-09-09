Briefly Noted: Olathe law firm sends cease and desist letter to Gardner-Edgerton schools over mask policy

Olathe law firm sends cease and desist letter to Garden-Edgerton school district over mask policy

An Olathe lawyer has sent a cease and desist letter to the Gardner-Edgerton School District, arguing the district’s policy requiring masks is “discriminatory” and “likely illegal,” according to KSHB.

Attorney Ryan Kriegshauser with Kriegshauser Ney Law Group argues in the letter that district officials have “engaged in inconsistent, subjective and targeted enforcement” of mask rules and that the policy discriminates against students with medical exemptions from wearing masks.

Kriegshauser is also representing a Blue Valley middle school student and her family, who are suing Johnson County over its requirement that all schools in the county that enroll students up to and including 6th grade have universal masking.

A Gardner-Edgerton spokesperson told the Kansas City Star the district was “reviewing” the cease and desist letter.

Prairie Village approves issuing special obligation bonds to repay Meadowbrook Park general bonds

The city of Prairie Village on Tuesday evening approved issuing special obligation bonds to repay Meadowbrook Park general obligation bonds from 2016.

The two series bonds issued to buy the land and finance infrastructure costs were $11.3 million worth of general obligation bonds and $8.1 million worth of special obligation bonds, according to city documents. While tax increment financing revenues related to the project are sufficient to pay back the bonds, the city needs to pay for it out of its general fund, according to city documents.

City staff, advisors and legal counsel will work on a “refunding bond transaction for the market,” according to city documents. The item will come before the city council in October for formal consideration.

Leawood United Methodist Church hosting ice cream social Sept. 12

An ice cream social will be held in the Leawood UMC parking lot on Sept. 12 from noon to 3 p.m.

Patrons are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy ice cream from the Tasty Unicorn Ice Cream Truck.

The family friendly event will have games, performances by the KC Horn Club, other live music and more.

Donations for Harvesters will also be collected during the social.

The event is being hosted by Parkwood Day School, Kansas City Horn Club and Leawood UMC.