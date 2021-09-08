  Mike Frizzell  - Fires

Shawnee house fire leaves man hospitalized and home with ‘significant damage’

Shawnee fire

Fire crews respond to a house on fire Tuesday evening in Shawnee, near Merriam Park Elementary in the Shawnee Mission School District. The home suffered significant damage and a man was hospitalized with burns to his hands. After being initially put out, some flames rekindled the blaze hours later and crews were called out again to the home. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The Shawnee Fire Department continues to investigate a fire Tuesday evening that left one man with burns to his hands.

Firefighters from Shawnee, Overland Parkand Consolidated Fire District No. 2 were called to the house at 10301 West 61st Street at 6:55 p.m., which is adjacent to Merriam Park Elementary School.

Arriving firefighters reported flames visible from the west side of the house.

Shawnee Fire’s Deputy Chief Corey Sands said Johnson County Med-Act transported a man to the University of Kansas Hospital with burn injuries. The man is listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. Sands says the house sustained significant damage.

Fire investigators remained on the scene until about 11:15 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Flames rekindled

Fire crews returned to the home after 2 a.m. to put out flames that had rekindled on the roof of the home. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Shortly after midnight, Merriam Police then discovered a water main break in the 6200 block of Mastin Street — about a block away from the burned house.

As they were investigating the water main break, the officers said they could still smell smoke and checked the area extensively before spotting flames around the chimney of the same house around 2 a.m.

Firefighters responded to reported flames visible from the roof of the house. Crews worked until about 3:45 a.m. to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported with the rekindle.

Merriam Police say repairs to the water main break on Mastin could affect the morning drop-off at Merriam Park Elementary and to check with the Shawnee Mission School District for updates.

