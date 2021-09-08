Vehicle involved in wreck at 103rd and Metcalf had been stolen in Missouri, police say

Updated: Thursday, Sept. 8, 3:00 p.m.

Overland Park Police say they are looking for person who is “very familiar” to police in Grandview, Mo., following a two-vehicle wreck Monday evening near 103rd Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Off. John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, says a vehicle involved in the wreck had been reported stolen by a person in Grandview.

“The owner confirmed the suspect pulled them out of the vehicle by force in Grandview, MO and took his car,” Lacy said in an email.

He said items recovered from the stolen vehicle, including an ID, linked the stolen vehicle to a suspect in Grandview.

“We contacted Grandview PD and they advised they are very familiar with the name,” Lacy said.

No arrests were made Monday night, following a search for suspects near the crash scene.

Original report continues below:

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when their car was hit by an SUV at the busy intersection.

Overland Park police, fire and Johnson County Med-Act were called to 103rd and Metcalf at 9:35 p.m. on a reported rollover crash with one vehicle on fire.

Recorded radio traffic indicates responding officers were told that two people climbed out of the overturned SUV and ran east. Arriving officers set a perimeter to begin searching for them. Firefighters arrived to find the SUV engulfed in flames.

Three people were inside the other car when it was hit. Johnson County Med-Act transported an adult and a teenager to an area hospital in stable condition.

Both were reportedly wearing seat belts when the car they were riding in was hit on the passenger’s side by the SUV.

A K-9 unit from the Roeland Park Police Department responded to search the area for the suspects. The search lasted about an hour and ended with no arrests.

The northbound lanes of Metcalf reopened just before midnight.

Overland Park Police have not released any information about this crash or the search for suspects that followed.

Check back with this report for updates throughout the day.