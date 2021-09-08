Inside JCPRD: New season of JCPRD program information now online

By David Markham
As summer gives way to fall and brings cooler temperatures, falling leaves, and shorter days, JCPRD’s September through December season of programming is getting under way, and can be found online at jcprd.com.
This season includes more than 500 programs being offered by JCPRD through the end of 2021.
Highlights include a number of special events and activities including:
- The final Overnight Saturday Fishing opportunity of 2021 on Sept. 11 at Lexington Lake Park
- Virtual Live Well Age Well event for 50 Plus on Sept. 14 and 15
- Free Kansas City Symphony Concerts in the Park are planned on Sept. 14 in Meadowbrook Park, Sept. 30 in Heritage Park, and Oct. 9 in Shawnee Mission Park
- Fall Hayrides between Sept. 17 and Nov. 21 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- Monarch Migration Workshop on Sept. 18 in Ernie Miller Park
- Theatre in the Park’s indoor fall production of “The Full Monty” on Oct. 1-17 at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Big Rigs for Kids and Cars in the Park both on Oct. 9 in Shawnee Mission Park
- Whimsical Woods on Oct. 9 in Ernie Miller Park
- Trick-or-Cache geocaching event on Oct. 15 in Antioch Park
- Haunted Kansas on Oct. 23 in Ernie Miller Park
- A new event called The Halloween Hunt at Meadowbrook Park on Oct. 23
- A new Creepy Crawly Halloween Party on Oct. 29 at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- A new Trick or Treat Trail on Oct. 29 on the Sertoma Trail south of the Theatre in the Park complex
- The Mildale Farm Fall Fest and Lanesfield Open House on Oct. 30
- Fall Trout Stockings on Oct. 27 at Kill Creek and Shawnee Mission park lakes
- The annual Veterans Day Breakfast on Nov. 10 at the Matt Ross Community Center
- A Family Yule Log Hunt on Dec. 4 at the TimberRidge Adventure Center
- A Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 10 and 15 at the Mill Creek Activity Center
- Theatre in the Park’s virtual and/or indoor 2021 production of the “Innovative Theatre Challenge” on Dec. 10-24
- Santa’s Workshop on Dec. 11 in Ernie Miller Park
- Winter Solstice Celebration on Dec. 18 in Ernie Miller Park, Noon Year’s Eve
- Bring in the New Year on Dec. 30 at the Roeland Park Community Center
- And many more!
September through December Program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, trips, and Winter Break camps. Included are programs for infants through senior adults.
50 Plus Travel programs have resumed, including Extended Travel with upcoming trips to Costa Rica, Portugal, Italy, Britain, Scotland, Australia and New Zealand, and more; as well as Day Trips to Boonville, Excelsior Springs, Hiawatha, Joplin, and more.
JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which ranged from bingo, to Yoga, to armchair travel, and many more. A number of other programs are offered this way as well, ranging from gymnastics to computers, to exercise, and even a virtual choir for youth. We’ve learned that virtual programs not only help participants physically isolate during this time of COVID-19, but can also allow people to take classes with friends and relatives who live far away.
As COVID-19 continues to impact our area, JCPRD is committed to protecting the health and safety of our patrons, staff, and community. For the latest information about potential event modifications or cancellations, please visit JCPRD.com.
With cooler temperatures and the color show of changing leaves, autumn is also a great time to get out and explore JCPRD’s trails and parks.
