Inside JCPRD: New season of JCPRD program information now online

By David Markham

As summer gives way to fall and brings cooler temperatures, falling leaves, and shorter days, JCPRD’s September through December season of programming is getting under way, and can be found online at jcprd.com.

This season includes more than 500 programs being offered by JCPRD through the end of 2021.

Highlights include a number of special events and activities including:

September through December Program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, trips, and Winter Break camps. Included are programs for infants through senior adults.

50 Plus Travel programs have resumed, including Extended Travel with upcoming trips to Costa Rica, Portugal, Italy, Britain, Scotland, Australia and New Zealand, and more; as well as Day Trips to Boonville, Excelsior Springs, Hiawatha, Joplin, and more.

JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which ranged from bingo, to Yoga, to armchair travel, and many more. A number of other programs are offered this way as well, ranging from gymnastics to computers, to exercise, and even a virtual choir for youth. We’ve learned that virtual programs not only help participants physically isolate during this time of COVID-19, but can also allow people to take classes with friends and relatives who live far away.

As COVID-19 continues to impact our area, JCPRD is committed to protecting the health and safety of our patrons, staff, and community. For the latest information about potential event modifications or cancellations, please visit JCPRD.com.

With cooler temperatures and the color show of changing leaves, autumn is also a great time to get out and explore JCPRD’s trails and parks.

To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, consider liking our Facebook page, and / or subscribing to our free newsletters.