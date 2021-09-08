Alleged robbery suspect leads police on high-speed car chase through Johnson County, ending with crash in Merriam

A Grandview, Mo., man was arrested Tuesday evening after he allegedly attempted to rob multiple people and led police on a high-speed chase on U.S. 69 Highway and Interstate 35 in Johnson County.

The chase ended with a crash in Merriam involving several vehicles.

According to recorded radio traffic, dispatchers started receiving reports of a man in a black, four-door Volkswagen about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The first call came from Oak Park Mall, 11331 West 95th Street in Overland Park, where a caller reported the man ran out of the building with several purses and left across the parking lot in a black Volkswagen with a Missouri license plate.

Minutes later, a resident of a house near 101st Street and Quivira Road called to report that a man stopped his car near the caller’s driveway and attempted to take a cell phone from the caller.

The man was unsuccessful and sped away southbound on Quivira.

By 6:40 p.m., police dispatchers had received a call from a woman at the 7-Eleven near 135th Street and Flint Street, reporting that a person in a black VW had tried to take her purse.

Three minutes later, another caller reported a black Volkswagen driving erratically through the Hy-Vee Gas parking lot near 135th Street and Grandview Street. The man was allegedly trying to break into cars in the parking lot before speeding away.

At 6:45 p.m., an Overland Park police officer can be heard on recorded radio traffic informing the dispatcher that he saw the suspect vehicle enter southbound U.S. 69 Highway from 135th Street.

Almost 10 minutes later, a caller reported a black car driving erratically on northbound US-69 near 179th Street.

At 6:59 p.m., a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the suspect vehicle near a QuikTrip at 151st Street and US-69. The driver sped off before the deputy was able to get close, according to recorded radio traffic.

The deputy caught up with the black Volkswagen on northbound US-69 and began a pursuit.

Overland Park officers took over the pursuit near 135th Street.

Pursuing officers reported speeds between 95 and 120 miles per hour as the chase entered northbound Interstate 35 from US-69.

Radio traffic states that the suspect vehicle took the exit ramp to 67th Street in Merriam, where he crashed into as many as six vehicles that were stopped on the ramp. The suspect ran from the car and was arrested a short distance away, near the Minit Mart at 9500 West 67th Street.

The Overland Park Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act responded to check for injuries following the crash. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center shortly before midnight on a pending charge of aggravated robbery. Online booking records say he was born in 2001 and is a resident of Grandview.

He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Overland Park Police did not immediately respond to questions about the events on Tuesday evening.

Check back with this report for updates as they become available.