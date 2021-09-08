Overland Park-based TreviPay will move corporate HQ to Aspiria, former Sprint campus site

TreviPay, an Overland Park-based company, will relocate its corporate headquarters to Aspiria, the rebranded name for the former Sprint campus that is undergoing a major renovation.

The company signed a lease for 73,000 square feet of space in the vast mixed-used development located at 119th Street and Nall Avenue, according to Wichita-based developer Occidental Management.

“The Aspiria Campus is a perfect location for TreviPay’s Global Headquarters. The new location allows our more than 400 Kansas City-area employees to be in one location,” TreviPay’s CEO Brandon Spear said.

The announcement of its prospective move to Aspiria comes on the heels of TreviPay’s own full-scale rebranding efforts earlier this year.

TreviPay, originally known as Multi Service Technology Solutions, or MSTS, was founded in 1978 and is currently headquartered on College Boulevard in Overland Park.

MSTS for years focused on helping businesses eliminate fraud in fuel purchases that used credit cards. The company evolved more recently to focus on product development, offering systems to help midsize and large companies with business-to-business payment solutions, and has begun calling itself TreviPay.

Aspiria timeline

TreviPay is not the first tenant to sign a lease for the Aspiria site, according to Occidental.

Three other companies have also made plans to move operations to the former Sprint headquarters site, including Overland Park-based freight giant Yellow Corp. and Leawood financial services firm CreativeOne.

Occidental says branding and marketing firm TTEC Holdings — currently based in Colorado — has also signed a lease at Aspiria.

“TreviPay’s move to Aspiria represents a big step for the Aspiria campus,” Occidental Management Presidant Chad Stafford said.

Occidental plans to develop an additional 60 acres surrounding the Aspiria campus.

The plan calls for an additional one million square feet of class A office space, 380,000 square feet of mixed-use retail and restaurant space, a 120-room hotel and 600 multifamily units.

The project is on a “7 to 10 year” timeline for it to be entirely completed, according to the developer.

TreviPay expects to occupy its space on the site by October.