Wreck near 103rd and Metcalf leaves 2 people hospitalized — police search for 2 more who reportedly fled scene

Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after their car was hit by an SUV Monday evening along Metcalf Avenue.

Overland Park police, fire and Johnson County Med-Act were called to the intersection of 103rd Street and Metcalf at 9:35 p.m. on a reported rollover crash with one vehicle on fire.

Recorded radio traffic indicates responding officers were told that two people climbed out of the overturned SUV and ran east. Arriving officers set a perimeter to begin searching for them. Firefighters arrived to find the SUV engulfed in flames.

Three people were inside the other car when it was hit. Johnson County Med-Act transported an adult and a teenager to an area hospital in stable condition.

Both were reportedly wearing seat belts when the car they were riding in was hit on the passenger’s side by the SUV.

A K-9 unit from the Roeland Park Police Department responded to search the area for the suspects. The search lasted about an hour and ended with no arrests.

The northbound lanes of Metcalf reopened just before midnight.

Overland Park Police have not released any information about this crash or the search for suspects that followed.

