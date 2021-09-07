Briefly Noted: New video related to Albers shooting investigation comes to light

New video linked to investigation of John Albers shooting comes to light

A videotaped interview with an Overland Park police officer who was on the scene the night teenager John Albers was fatally shot by another officer has now come to light, the Kansas City Star reports.

It’s the latest piece of evidence linked to the investigation into Albers’ 2018 killing that is coming out months after the city, facing mounting public pressure, released a report from the Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team, or OISIT.

The Star reported that the interview with Overland Park police officer William Robbins is mentioned in the OISIT report but no accompanying video came with the report’s materials when they were released in April.

Interview with four other officers, including Clayton Jenison, who fatally shot Albers, were included, but it’s not clear why Robbins’ interview was not.

Sheila Albers, John Albers’ mother, has called on Overland Park from participating in the OISIT process until their is review of its procedures for investigating police shootings.

Lenexa’s annual fishing derby is underway

Lenexa’s annual month-long fishing derby is now underway in September. Fishers of all ages are welcome to participate in an on-your-own fishing derby this fall until Thursday, Sept. 30. Multiple parks in Lenexa offer a variety of fishing spots.

Participants can submit their catches via email, and the city is offering multiple prizes for two different age brackets (15 and under, 16 and over). Click here for registration information, which is due by Sept. 25.

Read Across SMSD officially launches

Read Across SMSD, in connection with National Education Association Shawnee Mission, has officially launched.

The program intends to “encourage reading for all ages,” according to a district newsletter. Monthly themes and reading lists are part of the program. More information can be found online here.