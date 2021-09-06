Updates from Johnson County Community College: Making strides for student scholarships

Dust off your tennis shoes and start stretching those quads because JCCC’s Lace Up for Learning 5K Run-Walk is around the corner! On Oct. 10, racers of all ages will flood campus to raise money for student scholarships.

Running toward a good cause

At JCCC, we see firsthand how scholarships pave the way for student success. That’s why all proceeds from this event support JCCC Foundation scholarship opportunities. Over the years, this race has brought in more than $40,000 in scholarship funds. We’re hoping to surpass the $50,000 mark this year!

“We are so excited to have all of our runners, walkers, sponsors and volunteers back this year,” said Rob Wyrick, Executive Director, JCCC Foundation. “This family-friendly, all ages and all abilities event is the perfect way to help support student scholarships in a fun, safe and meaningful way.”

Race day details

Lace Up for Learning’s route is designed with both beginners and seasoned athletes in mind. Rain or shine, this event is a blast!

Registration is available up until the day of the race and there are no online fees to sign up. Participants also have access to plenty of free parking on campus the day of the race. Here are the registration details:

Regular registration (now through Oct. 7):

$30 – Individual

$27 – Team of 2 (per person)

$25 – Team of 3+ (per person) and individual student rate

Last-minute registration (Oct. 8 up until race time on Oct. 10):

$35 – Individual

$32 – Team of 2 (per person)

$30 – Team of 3+ (per person) and individual student rate

We recommend registering early to receive this year’s commemorative race t-shirt. Registered participants are also offered chip timing, special team pricing, food and beverages and even a gift at the finish line.

To up the ante, the top three runners by age group will receive an award once they finish the race.

Other ways to support

Unable to participate but looking for other ways to support JCCC students? Your direct donation to the JCCC Foundation will help provide educational opportunities for hundreds of Cavaliers each year.