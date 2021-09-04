Your Community: Meet the Author & Illustrator event featuring Rep. Sharice Davids

Kansas 3rd district congresswoman Sharice Davids loves encouraging kids to use their voice and lift up their communities. Join Johnson County Library on Saturday, September 18 for a virtual reading and discussion with Rep. Davids, co-author Nancy Mays, and illustrator Joshua Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley as they talk about the art and story in “Sharice’s Big Voice.” Their book tells the triumphant story of Davids, one of the first two Native American women ever elected to Congress and the first openly LGBTQ+ congressperson to represent Kansas in Washington D.C.

In “Sharice’s Big Voice,” Sharice dreamed of making a difference in this world by pursuing politics. In connection with this author event, kids 10 and under are invited to join the youth writing and art contest, Reaching for Your Dreams. What are your dreams? How will you accomplish them? What stands in your way? How will you stay motivated and what happens if you fail? Any or all of these questions and more can be explored in your submission. Short stories, essays, poems and art can be submitted September 1-14. Winners will received a copy of “Sharice’s Big Voice” signed by the authors and illustrator.

Don’t miss your opportunity to hear how this history-making congresswoman brought her book to life! Reserve your spot today by registering at jocolibrary.org.

