  Nikki Lansford  - Business closings

Nuts and Bolts True Value in Overland Park going out of business, offering steep discounts

The Nuts and Bolts True Value hardware store on Antioch Road in south Overland Park is going out of business, expected to close sometime in October, according to company officials. Until then, the store will hold a liquidation sale of all remaining items, including 40% everything in store over the Labor Day weekend. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

Nuts and Bolts True Value hardware store in Overland Park is having a liquidation sale before it closes for good in October.

Located at 11200 Antioch Rd., Nuts and Bolts has held that spot in south Overland Park for over 10 years.

There is no set date in October for the store’s closure, a Nuts and Bolts associate said.

Currently, the Overland Park store is focused on selling the entirety of its inventory before deciding exactly when to close its doors permanently.

Nuts and Bolts distributes True Value products as well as inventory from other brands. It has five other metro locations and a Topeka franchise, according to its website.

The store supplies not only hardware but also fixtures, large shelving and more.

Many products in store may be marked up to a 50% discount during the liquidation process.

A special Labor Day sale will begin this Saturday and run through Monday, in which all items in the store will be 40% off.