Here’s a look at Lancer Day 2021 in pictures

Shawnee Mission East students and community members flooded Mission Road on Friday afternoon for what some consider “the best day of the year,” according to SM East’s student newspaper.

The annual Lancer Day Parade took place Friday afternoon during students’ seminar period, for the first time in two years. Last year, Lancers were still virtually learning at the beginning of the football season.

But the 2021 event went off without a hitch — despite the morning’s rainy weather. The Lancers will face the Shawnee Mission North Bison in the annual Nut Cup (the game marking the SM East and SM North rivalry) at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Below is a look at the Lancer Day Parade, SM East’s official kickoff for the football season in pictures.