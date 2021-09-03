  Juliana Garcia  - Events

KC Irish Fest headlines Labor Day weekend to-do list in and around Johnson County — but bring an umbrella

KC Irish Fest

There's plenty to do Labor Day weekend 2021 in and around Johnson County, such as Kansas City Irish Fest at Crown Center. Above, a man makes balloon animals at a previous KC Irish Fest. Photo via KC Irish Fest website.

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer, and there’s plenty to do in and around Johnson County this year.

Unfortunately, weather forecasts aren’t looking good, at least for the part of the weekend.

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says scattered thunderstorms, some potentially bearing heavy rains, are likely through Friday evening and into Saturday morning and afternoon.

Luckily, it seems the rain will have moved on by Sunday, so you’ll hopefully get at least two full days of clear skies to enjoy your break.

Below is a look at some things to do this Labor Day weekend.

KC Irish Fest

KC Irish Fest
Children’s activities, drinking, food, music and dance will all be on offer at KC Irish Fest 2021. Photo via KC Irish Fest website.

Kansas City’s Irish Fest is back at Crown Center from Friday, Sept. 3 to Sunday, Sept. 5, and is set to feature food, shopping, music and dance, children’s activities, culture and more.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Masks are not required at this largely outdoor event, though organizers recommend masks for unvaccinated individuals.

Santa-Cali-Gon Days

Santa-Cali-Gon-Days 2021
Santa-Cali-Gon Days is in Independence, Mo., and is a historical festival. Photo via Santa-Cali-Gon-Days Facebook.

After being completely canceled last year, the annual Santa-Cali-Gon Days festival in Independence, Mo., is making a COVID-19 comeback from Friday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 6.

Santa-Cali-Gon Days will feature a cornhole tournament, carnival rides, food, and vendors selling everything from gyros to funnel cakes.

COVID-19 restrictions are not in place in Independence, Mo., and masks will not be required at the festival for attendees.

Organizers caution attendees to use their own judgement to keep themselves safe with the following statement on Santa-Cali-Gon’s website: “Although no [COVID-19] restrictions are currently in place, we encourage all attendees to take personal responsibility for keeping themselves safe based on their own circumstances.”

Pro sports

KC Womens Soccer Royals first pitch
There are Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Women’s National Soccer League games this weekend. Above, two KC WNSL players after throwing the first pitch at a previous Royals game. Photo via Kansas City Royals Twitter.

Catch a Kansas City Royals game at Kauffman Stadium this weekend. The Royals take on AL Central rival the Chicago White Sox in a three-game series starting Friday.

Or, check out KC WoSo, Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League franchise, who play the North Carolina Courage at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kan., on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Leawood Labor Day 5K

Leawood Labor Day 5K
Photo via Leawood Labor Day 5K sign-up website.

The Leawood Rotary Club is hosting its annual Labor Day 5k on Monday, Sept. 6.

It “features the flattest and fastest course in town,” according to the event’s Facebook post.

The event will support the Leawood Rotary Club, and participants receive a race shirt, finishers medal and compete for prizes. Sign up online here.