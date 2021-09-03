KC Irish Fest headlines Labor Day weekend to-do list in and around Johnson County — but bring an umbrella

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer, and there’s plenty to do in and around Johnson County this year.

Unfortunately, weather forecasts aren’t looking good, at least for the part of the weekend.

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says scattered thunderstorms, some potentially bearing heavy rains, are likely through Friday evening and into Saturday morning and afternoon.

We're expecting some wet weather across the region Friday thru Saturday. Two rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall appear likely. First late tonight thru noon Friday and the second late Friday into Saturday. Stay safe, there could be some isolated Flash Flooding concerns. #KC pic.twitter.com/1W7K9Jqokm — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 2, 2021

Luckily, it seems the rain will have moved on by Sunday, so you’ll hopefully get at least two full days of clear skies to enjoy your break.

Below is a look at some things to do this Labor Day weekend.

KC Irish Fest

Kansas City’s Irish Fest is back at Crown Center from Friday, Sept. 3 to Sunday, Sept. 5, and is set to feature food, shopping, music and dance, children’s activities, culture and more.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Masks are not required at this largely outdoor event, though organizers recommend masks for unvaccinated individuals.

Santa-Cali-Gon Days

After being completely canceled last year, the annual Santa-Cali-Gon Days festival in Independence, Mo., is making a COVID-19 comeback from Friday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 6.

Santa-Cali-Gon Days will feature a cornhole tournament, carnival rides, food, and vendors selling everything from gyros to funnel cakes.

COVID-19 restrictions are not in place in Independence, Mo., and masks will not be required at the festival for attendees.

Organizers caution attendees to use their own judgement to keep themselves safe with the following statement on Santa-Cali-Gon’s website: “Although no [COVID-19] restrictions are currently in place, we encourage all attendees to take personal responsibility for keeping themselves safe based on their own circumstances.”

Pro sports

Catch a Kansas City Royals game at Kauffman Stadium this weekend. The Royals take on AL Central rival the Chicago White Sox in a three-game series starting Friday.

Or, check out KC WoSo, Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League franchise, who play the North Carolina Courage at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kan., on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Leawood Labor Day 5K

The Leawood Rotary Club is hosting its annual Labor Day 5k on Monday, Sept. 6.

It “features the flattest and fastest course in town,” according to the event’s Facebook post.

The event will support the Leawood Rotary Club, and participants receive a race shirt, finishers medal and compete for prizes. Sign up online here.