Overland Park police investigate ‘verbal disturbance’ at Johnson County Democratic Party office

Overland Park police officers were called to the offices of the Johnson County Democratic Party on Thursday to investigate a “verbal disturbance.”

When officers arrived outside the offices in a strip mall in the 8900 block of 75th Street, they encountered a man who had reportedly entered the office using foul language at the staff.

Off. John Lacy, an Overland Park Police Department spokesperson, said in an emailed statement Friday,”Prior to the [man’s] arrival, he called the office upset about ‘wearing a mask’, and ‘vaccinations’ and was seeking information regarding obtaining a job, according to call notes.”

Lacy said the man told officers a person at the Democratic Party office used “foul language” at him over the phone, “so he drove up to speak with her face to face.”

According to police, an employee did admit to cursing at the man over the phone and apologized.

The employee said when the man called the Democratic Party’s office, he was being “aggressive and loud” and she could hear a song playing in the background that was saying, “Kill Biden.”

Deann Mitchell, the chair of the Johnson County Democratic Party, said it was not the first such incident.

“Last week we had a threatening phone call from an unknown number. We called the OPPD but no report was filed. We also had several nuisance calls last week from a different caller,” Mitchell wrote in an email.

Lacy said no arrests were made Thursday.

“Officers on scene informed the male they would do some research and speak with him about places he could contact for employment,” Lacy said in an email. “The male was also advised to write his congress[person] a letter instead of coming up to the facility.”