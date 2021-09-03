Briefly Noted: Lenexa’s pickleball tournament fundraiser coming soon

Lenexa’s pickleball tournament fundraiser coming soon

Lenexa is hosting the Swingin’ for a Scholarship Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser on Sept. 10-11 at the city’s new pickleball complex at Bois D’Arc Park.

Funds raised at the tournament support the Lenexa Parks & Recreation Scholarship Program.

The city is seeking up to 150 players of all skill levels for the two-day tournament. Click here for details.

Shawnee taking feedback to update comprehensive plan

The city of Shawnee is requesting feedback from residents and stakeholders on the future of the city. The city is updating is comprehensive plan, which covers housing, land use, transportation, recreation and other areas.

Click here to give feedback by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6.

Lancer Day Parade on track for Sept. 3

The annual Lancer Day Parade is back, and is on track for Sept. 3.

Lancers will kick off the event at 2 p.m. at Shawnee Mission East. The event will work its way down to the Shops of Prairie Village at the clocktower.