Shawnee gets set to host city’s first-ever fall fest and cornhole tourney — what you need to know

After more than a year of shutdowns, cancellations and social distancing, the Rotary Club of Shawnee hopes to bring the community back together this month.

The local Rotary chapter is hosting the city’s first ever Shawnee Fall Fest and Cornhole Tournament.

The festival is set to take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Shawnee Town 1929, located at 11600 Johnson Drive. Admission is free and open to the public.

The Shawnee Fall Fest appears to have something for everyone: local food trucks and drinks by the Irish American Club of Johnson County, plus craft booths, live performances and children’s activities.

The festivities will also include a silent auction and raffles.

Kristen Chapin, a Rotary member who is co-coordinating the event, said all of the social distancing and cancellations from the past 18 months led her and her fellow club members to come up with an event that brings the community back together.

“That’s why we were so excited to try to plan an outdoor event that could be something that the community hopefully feels safe participating in and having an opportunity to get back out among our neighbors and just enjoying some outdoor time together,” Chapin said.

A lineup of activities

The afternoon kicks off with an opening ceremony by the Shawnee Police Department Color Guard, plus performances by the Driscoll School of Irish of Dance and Nallia School of Dance.

Children’s activities include face painting, temporary tattoos, balloon art and an inflatable structure.

The evening closes with live music from the Instamatics from 4 to 7 p.m.

And of course, the corn hole tournament takes place all afternoon into the evening. Winners receive cash prizes. Check here for pre-registration information.

“We’re just hoping that a lot of people will want to show up and hang out and have some fun, since we haven’t been able to do that for a long time,” Chapin said.

Children will also receive a free bike helmet and a chance to win a new bicycle as part of the Rotary Club of Shawnee’s Annual Bike Rodeo.

The Rotary Club of Shawnee is accepting donations.

Proceeds from the event will support local nonprofits Shawnee Community Services and SAFE (Surviving Spouse And Family Endowment Fund) as well as Rotary Club of Shawnee Foundation and the international End Polio Now project.