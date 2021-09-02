Briefly Noted: Prairie Village public works offices closed to the public until Sept. 8 

Prairie Village public works offices closed to the public until Sept. 8

The Prairie Village public works offices are closed to the public until Sept. 8, according to a city announcement.

Crews are working to relocate to the original public works office location at 3535 Somerset Drive. Public works will be available via phone and email at (913) 385-4647 and publicworks@pvkansas.com, respectively. Service requests can be submitted online here.

The building permits and inspections department is also moving into the newly renovated building. The public works closure begins on Sept. 2.

Comeback KC vaccine tracker hits 1 million

Although Comeback KC has tracked 1 million fully vaccinated individuals in the regional area, it’s not done yet.

The local organization wants to get to 2 million fully vaccinated individuals in the Kansas City metro area. Current outreach efforts include billboards, social media, advertising, posters and fliers, according to a Comeback KC press release.

“It is a real tribute to the commitment of our area’s citizens and the hard work of our health care professionals that we have reached 50% of our goal,” said Mark Logan, Comeback KC communications director. “But we have more work ahead.”