Johnson County, here’s ways you can help those impacted by Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida made landfall on Louisiana’s southeast coast this week on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
The Category 4 storm knocked out power to all of New Orleans and has been blamed for the deaths of at least six people, NBC News reported Wednesday.
According to the AP, Hurricane Ida is one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland, with winds topping 150 miles per hour when it made landfall Sunday.
Though far from the storm’s damage, there are a few ways Johnson Countians can help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Volunteer Louisiana, a state service commission, recommends donating cash — not items.
This is because “cash offers voluntary agencies the most flexibility” in being able to obtain their biggest needs, Volunteer Louisiana’s website states.
Unsolicited, non-monetary donations can also cause additional challenges, such as how to store and sort material goods, their website says.
Below are a few different places to donate to in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida:
- Volunteer Louisiana Foundation Disaster Fund — A statewide fund that “provides financial assistance” to disaster relief organizations, according to its website. The fund particularly focuses on organizations that support “long-term recovery activities in affected areas,” according to its website. Donate here.
- Feeding Louisiana — Another statewide organization, though there is an option to donate directly to a food bank that is serving areas impacted by Hurricane Ida. Donations can be made online here.
- Greater New Orleans Foundation — Specific to the New Orleans area, GNOF provides donor connections to 900 charitable funds, according to its website. GNOF did activate the disaster response and restoration fund due to Hurricane Ida. Donations can be made online here by writing “Hurricane Ida” in the “specify the fund” box.
- New Orleans Habitat for Humanity — The New Orleans national organization has two different funds available to donate to at this time. One is “Change Lives for Generations” to build New Orleans homes, and another is “Disaster Relief Fund” to “help with disaster relief and recovery efforts,” according to its website. Donate here.
- United Way Southeast Louisiana – The Hurricane Ida Relief fund through United Way Southeast Louisiana “will support immediate relief efforts and long-term rebuilding and community grants to partner organizations” working on disaster relief and recovery, according to its website. Donate here.
- Louisiana SPCA — The Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is “addressing animal emergency calls” as they are received, and has an email address and phone line dedicated to help those who have evacuated and left their pets. To donate, visit the Hurricane Ida webpage here.
- World Central Kitchen — A New York-based organization, World Central Kitchen mobilizes a chef relief team during disasters to help cook and provide meals to those in need. A team was in New Orleans helping feed individuals on Monday, according to a WCK tweet. Donate here.
- Global Giving — Based in Washington, D.C., Global Giving is trying to raise $2 million for Hurricane Ida relief. The money raised in this effort will go toward “emergency aid like food, water, medicine and shelter to impacted communities,” according to the website. Then it will go toward long-term assistance and local organizations. Donate here.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Learn more about subscriptions here.