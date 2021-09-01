Johnson County, here’s ways you can help those impacted by Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida made landfall on Louisiana’s southeast coast this week on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The Category 4 storm knocked out power to all of New Orleans and has been blamed for the deaths of at least six people, NBC News reported Wednesday.

According to the AP, Hurricane Ida is one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland, with winds topping 150 miles per hour when it made landfall Sunday.

Though far from the storm’s damage, there are a few ways Johnson Countians can help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Volunteer Louisiana, a state service commission, recommends donating cash — not items.

This is because “cash offers voluntary agencies the most flexibility” in being able to obtain their biggest needs, Volunteer Louisiana’s website states.

Unsolicited, non-monetary donations can also cause additional challenges, such as how to store and sort material goods, their website says.

Below are a few different places to donate to in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida: